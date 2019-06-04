Mehul Choksi ‘fugitive and absconder’: ED to Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate told the Bombay High Court that Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, is a fugitive and absconder.

The ED, in its affidavit, sought dismissal of two petitions filed by Choksi one against a plea for him to be declared a fugitive economic offender and the second to permit him to cross-examine those persons on whose statements the ED is relying on to declare Choksi a fugitive economic offender.

The ED, in its affidavit submitted before a division bench headed by Justice IA Mahanty, said Choksi is accused of siphoning and laundering money to the tune of 6,097 crore rupees in the PNB scam. It said that despite having issued summons directing him to appear before the agency, Choksi has said he does not intend to cooperate with the probe.

It added that Choksi has already taken citizenship of Antigua which clearly shows that he has no intention of returning to India to cooperate with the probe. The agency further said that under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act, if the fugitive appears in person before the court then the proceedings can be terminated.

However, it said, if the person fails to do so the court can declare him a fugitive economic offender and can confiscate his properties. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of 13,400 crore rupees, in collusion with a few of its employees.

The ED had filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court, seeking for Choksi to be declared a “fugitive economic offender” for evading summons to appear before the agency and for his properties be confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Choksi had then filed an application before the lower court, seeking for the ED’s plea to be dismissed. When the lower court rejected his application, Choksi approached the high court in April this year.

