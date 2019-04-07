Mehbooba Mufti to move court against J&K NH closure

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she will challenge the order in court that related to ban on traffic for two days a week on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The ban on civilian traffic on the high way has began on Sunday.

The state administration has imposed the ban on highway travel by civilians on every Sunday and Wednesday to ensure the smooth and safe passage of convoys of the security forces.

Sources said the decision was taken to ward off any similar attacks like Pulwama suicide bombing on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Mufti said the central government cannot “suppress” Kashmiris like this.

She said this is wrong and added roads are ours and we have the right to use them whenever we want.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah sought withdrawal of the order, saying that the directive will cause huge inconvenience to the people of the state.

He said they should use trains if they want the Army to commute or travel at night so that it doesn’t affect the people. The order should be withdrawn.