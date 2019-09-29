Meghan Markle Pays Secret Tribute To Student Murdered In SA

Cape Town: Meghan Markle has visited the site and paid a secret tribute to a young female student who was murdered in South Africa last month in a show of solidarity with victims of gender violence in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for women.

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex tied a yellow ribbon in memory of 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana who was brutally raped and killed in the coastal city of Cape Town.

The visit took place secretly this week but was announced on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page on Saturday.