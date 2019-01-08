Meghalaya mine tragedy: No headway in rescue operation

Shillong: The Meghalaya mine tragedy continues for nearly a month, but still there is no sign of success in rescue operation.

Fifteen miners are trapped inside an illegal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, 2018.

The rescuers are trying their best to pump out water from the flooded mine to save the men, but to no avail.

Naval divers on Monday said that the water level remained the same since the mine collapsed. On Tuesday, the Odisha Fire Service started draining out water from the pit in the morning.

Heavy duty pumps were deployed by Coal India Limited to drain water from the pit.

The Kirloskar Brother Ltd are also present at the site to install more pumps and dewater the main shaft on Tuesday.

The highest court of the land has expressed its displeasure over the delay in rescue operations.