Mega Garuda exercise from July 1, Rafale jets are major attraction

New Delhi: India and France will gear up for mega Garuda exercise from July 1 with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel getting a closer look at Rafale jets.

The exercise will take place between July 1 and July 14. The fifth edition of the exercise, which is held in both the countries on an alternate basis, was held in India’s Jodhpur in 2014.

A contingent of at least 120 Indian air-warriors landed in France on Saturday along with Sukhoi 30 MKI, C-17 and IL-78 flight refueling aircraft to participate in the sixth edition of Exercise Garuda, which is a part of the Indo-Pacific cooperation between the two countries.

According to reports, the joint Indo-French exercise will see fighter jets like Mirage 2000, Sukhoi 30, Alpha Jet and Casa among many others but one aircraft that will be the highlight of the entire ‘Garuda’ drill will be Rafale jets.

Apparently, the exercise will provide an opportunity for the IAF personnel to get a closer look at the much talked about Rafale jets.

On the other hand, the French Air Force (FAF) is all set to host Indian air-warriors with units like Rafale, Alpha Jet, Mirage 2000, C135, E3F, C130 and Casa.

India has signed a deal with France to procure 36 Rafale jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore and the first Rafale jet is scheduled to be delivered in September this year.