Meeting on faecal sludge, septage management held

Bhubaneswar: A consultative meeting towards the implementation of Faecal Sludge and Septage Management Regulations, 2018, in the state was organised on Tuesday.

The meeting focusing on sustainable sanitation management in the state was held under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Principal Secretary to Housing and Urban Development Department G Mathivathanan impressed upon the officials on various steps undertaken by the H&UD Department towards reducing contamination of water bodies.

The department currently provides septage treatment facilities to 48% of the Urban population through the seven Septage treatment plants at Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The Department plans to establish more 26 septage treatment plants within this year which will cater to 70% of the urban population. These initiatives are in response to the declaration made by the Chief Minister to provide septage treatment facilities across all 114 ULBs made during the National workshop Faecal Sludge and Septage Management held at Bhubaneswar on 26th and 27th Oct 2018.

Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration, H&UD reiterated on the need for enforcement of the provisions of the Regulations to restrict illegal/ indiscriminate disposal of faecal waste and septage.

The meeting was also attended by G Srinivas, Principal Secretary to Govt, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, who assured on the cancellation of registration of the cesspool vehicles if plying without proper registration and found indulged in contravention to provisions envisaged in the FSSM Regulations 2018.