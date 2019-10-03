Meeting Held on Development of Agriculture Marketing & Cold Chain Infrastructure in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The meeting on Development of Agriculture Marketing and Cold chain Infrastructure in Odisha with officials from Asian Development Bank was held under the chairmanship of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Pradipta Kumar Mahapatra at Krushi Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.

Dr Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary, DAFE, Shri Diwakar Gupta, Vice President, Private Sector & Co-financing, Asian Development Bank, Vir VikramYadav, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Cooperation Department attended it. Among others Dr M Muthukumar, IAS, Director, Agriculture & FP, Akmal Siddiq, Chief of Rural Development and Food Security, Agriculture, SDCC, Smt Tushna Dora, Investment Specialist, Smt Mary Lakra, Additional Secretary, DAFE, Dr S Dey, MD, APICOL, officers from NABARD, PWC, Horticulture were some of the participants.

The meeting was based upon how to improve value chain infrastructure, existing market linkage system in Odisha by having technical assistance from ADB which will help the farmers in getting right value for produces.

Principal Secretary, DAFE Dr Garg in his introductory speech welcomed the officials and emphasized that it is time for the state to focus more on post-harvest management, market linkage, capacity building. Earlier the focus was more upon production and productivity, now agriculture marketing board with guidance from ADB can help create a better market condition for the farmers of Odisha. While responding to the principal Secretary, ShriDiwakar Gupta, VP, ADB explained the importance of intervention of private sectors to make it commercially viable for both the farmers and the marketers. The farmers should have better market access helped by good storage capacity and less volatility. In his views, APC ShriMahapatra said how the state can use a mechanism where it can understand the actual demand of produces which will balance the fluctuation of price of produces.

Director, Agriculture & Food production Dr Muthukumar gave a brief presentation on the current scenario of Agriculture and Horticulture in Odisha. The touchpoints of his presentation were based upon major produced commodities (Fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and spices), the status of cold chain and other infrastructure, OSAM board, major marketing channels, the inclusion of eNAM and position of RMCs in the state.

This was followed by views from the experts from ADB and all the stakeholders. ShriAkmalSiddiq from ADB in his opinion shared various successful models implemented across the globe. How in the long run in countries like Spain and Uzbekistan, some of the models with support from the govt brought huge success for the farmers as well as the marketers. Better Capacity building, good packaging centre, finance to technically sound cold storages, good wholesale market were some of the key factors of the successful models. He also said they will be pleased to converge with Odisha.

OSAM board is already working with PWC (Price Waterhouse Cooper) to enhance capacity building, improving market linkage and preparing models for post-harvest management in Odisha. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from Dr M Muthukumar.