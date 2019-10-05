Medical services hit as irate attendants lock Remuna hospital OPD

Balasore: Medical services at Remuna Community Health Centre (CHC) were affected here on Saturday as irate attendants locked OPD of the hospital over alleged absence of doctors.

According to sources, on Friday, a patient had died while undergoing treatment in the CHC due to alleged negligence by the doctors. Fumed over the incident, they vandalised the hospital. Later, few irate attendants locked Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Reportedly, the police have arranged a temporary camp outside the CHC to ensure the treatment of patients.

Currently, patients are being treated by one doctor and a pharmacist, sources added.