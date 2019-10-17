Medical Negligence: Broken Injection Needle Removed After 30 Days From Minor’s Body

Angul: A broken injection needle was removed from the perineum of a minor boy at the Madhapur Community Health Centre (CHC) under Athmallik block in Angul district today, which was administered by a nurse at the CHC a month ago.

According to reports, Swayamjit Panda (3), son of Sitakanta Panda of Mohankhali village, was taken to the CHC a month ago for treatment of fever.

A nurse had administered him an injection to his hip, during which the injection needle broke and remained inside his body, alleged Sitakanta.

A few days later when Swayamjit complained of pain in his lower back, his father took him to the hospital. However, the doctor sends them back saying that it was due to antibiotics and prescribed them to rub ice on the area.

But last night, as the pain became unbearable for Swayamjit, his father brought him once again to Madhapur hospital but since it was closed, he took him to a local Ayush doctor.

To their surprise, the doctor found that a sharp object has been stuck inside the boy’s body. Later, Swayamjit was taken to Madhapur hospital today morning where doctors removed a broken needle from his body.

Meanwhile, Swayamjit has been taken to Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.