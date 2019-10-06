Media is like oxygen for democracy: Naveen

Cuttack: Media is like oxygen for democracy. The more independent Media is, the stronger democracy will be, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the centenary celebrations of premier Odia daily ‘The Samaja’ today.

In his keynote address, Naveen said: “My heartiest congratulations to all as The Samaja celebrates its centennial year. On this occasion, I would like to pay my deepest gratitude to Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das.”

“I am glad that Hon’ble Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has come all the way from Delhi to grace the occasion. I welcome him to Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

Founded by Utkalmani, The Samaja played a vital role in Odia Nationalism. The voice of Odia race, and the interest of Odisha was the priority of Samaja, he added.

“Media is like oxygen for democracy. The more independent Media is, the stronger democracy will be,” the Odisha CM said. He said that Samaja has faced a lot of challenges in the past 100 years. It has accepted challenges as an opportunity and made its position strong by facing it.

“Samaja is going forward and making its identity bright. I believe, Samaja will continue with success by following the principles of Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das. I wish all a very Happy Durga puja,” the CM concluded.

