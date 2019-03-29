Media cell nodal officer appointed for ensuing polls

Bhubaneswar: State Information and Public Relations department Additional Director Niranjan Sethi has been appointed as the nodal officer of the state media cell for the ensuing elections.

The media cell has been opened in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha. The nodal officer has been appointed as per the direction of the election commission, an official statement said.

Sethi will look into the allegations of violation of model code of conduct on social media like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter in the state, the statement added.