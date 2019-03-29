Media cell nodal officer appointed for ensuing polls

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Media cell nodal officer appointed for ensuing polls
14

Bhubaneswar: State Information and Public Relations department Additional Director Niranjan Sethi has been appointed as the nodal officer of the state media cell for the ensuing elections.

Related Posts

Final call on KALIA fund disbursement soon: Odisha CEO

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected

217 illegal arms seized, 12,134 NBWs executed in Odisha

The media cell has been opened in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha. The nodal officer has been appointed as per the direction of the election commission, an official statement said.

Sethi will look into the allegations of violation of model code of conduct on social media like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter in the state, the statement added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.