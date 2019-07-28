Meddling with Article 35A will be dangerous: Mufti

Srinagar: Meddling with Article 35A will be akin to playing with explosives, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday warned Centre.

Her warning has come a day after Centre’s move to deploy an additional 10,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti said the government should not meddle with Article 35A in the Valley.

Speaking at the PDP’s 20th foundation day event in Srinagar, the former chief minister of J&K said tinkering with Article 35A will be akin to setting a powder keg on fire.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been vociferously proposing the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. However, the political leaders in the state are objecting to the Centre’s stand against the two Articles.

The Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Article 35A allows the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define “permanent resident” of the state.