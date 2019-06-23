MEA rejects US report on religious tolerance in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India was committed to tolerance and inclusion and proud of its secular credentials.

Rejecting the US State Department report on international religious freedom which highlighted incidents of religious intolerance in India, the MEA said in its statement that: “India is proud of its secular credentials, its status as the largest democracy and pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion.”

In its annual International Religious Freedom Report released on Friday, the US State Department has stated about the mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against members of minority communities, particularly Muslims, in 2018.

The foreign ministry questioned about the locus standi of a foreign country like US to pass comments on the state of the constitutionally protected rights of Indians.

“The Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities. We see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens’ constitutionally protected rights,” the statement said.