MDH To Set Up Spices Unit In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: Famous spice making company, MDH will set up a spices and food processing unit in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta paid a courtesy visit to Padmabhushan Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH company today at his residence in New Delhi.

During discussions with Mr. Gulati, Dr. Samanta requested him to set up a spices processing unit in Kandhamal. Mr Gulati also assured Dr. Samanta of setting up the unit in the district, as Kandhamal turmeric has already got GI tag.

Farmers of Kandhamal will be benefited by this unit and it will bring change to their socio-economic condition, Dr. Samanta said.

Mr. Gulati appreciated the efforts of Dr. Samanta towards education and empowerment, after knowing about the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and KIIT. He also assured to visit KISS and KIIT next month. He also will visit Kandhamal during his visit to KIIT & KISS.

