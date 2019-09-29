MDH Owner, Odisha CM meet for setting up food processing unit in Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: Owner of MDH company, Padmabhushan Mahashay Dharampal Gulati met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Saturday.

During the meet, Mr Gulati expressed interest in setting up a food processing unit of MDH in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

The Odisha CM also assured him of unmatched facilitation support by the state government for setting up the proposed food processing unit in the tribal-dominated district of Odisha.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

<>

Delighted to meet Padma Shri Mahashay Dharampal Gulatiji, a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey with the iconic #MDHSpices. We deliberated on MDH’s interest to set up food processing unit in Kandhamal and assured him our unmatched facilitation support for it pic.twitter.com/CA0bgge5Hm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 28, 2019

</>

Notably, the famous spice making company, MDH has planned to set up a spices and food processing unit in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta had earlier paid a courtesy visit to Padmabhushan Mahashay Dharampal Gulati at his residence in New Delhi in August 7, this year, where he urged Mr Gulati for setting up a spices processing unit in Kandhamal. Mr Gulati had also assured Dr. Samanta of setting up the unit in the district, as Kandhamal turmeric has already got GI tag.

The proposed spices and food processing unit will benefit the farmers of Kandhamal and will also bring change to their socio-economic condition, Dr. Samanta says.