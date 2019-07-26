MCL mine landslide: Ripped-off leg of trapped labourer found

Talcher: While the operation to rescue trapped labourer at the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Bharatpur is still underway, the team has recovered the ripped-off leg of a labourer.

According to sources, the rescue operators who have been working for the last couple of days found the leg of one of the three labourers trapped under the debris early on today morning.

While ten workers were rescued on the first day, one more was found dead last night. Meanwhile, three others are feared to be dead due to asphyxiation caused by the rain prevailing in the city, sources said.

Notably, a landslide occurred to the blasting in Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Bharatpur late on Tuesday night. All the workers were trapped under the 1 km deep landslide. MCL’s security personnel, police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

