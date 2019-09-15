MCL employee killed after being hit by speeding SUV

Sambalpur: An employee of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was killed after being hit by speeding SUV near Hirakud Railway Station road in Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Mishra.

According to sources, Rajendra was on his way to the office when he was hit by a speeding car near Hirakud Railway Station. As a result, he came under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car fled the spot soon after the incident.

On intimation, Hirakud police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A manhunt to nab the accused driver is reportedly underway, police said.