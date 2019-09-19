MCL awarded for “Exemplary Exhibit” at 8th Bhopal Vigyan Mela

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was awarded at the 8th Bhopal Vigyan Mela for “Exemplary Exhibit” showcasing open cast coal mining operations through working models of HEMMs.

The team of Lajkura OCP of MCl’s Ib Valley Area displayed mining operations in the exhibit. It’s sister subsidiaries WCL, Nagpur and NCL, Singrauli won the 1st and 2nd prizes respectively in industrial category for displaying their innovations.

Prizes were presented by the chief guest at valedictory Mr Kaptan Singh Solanki, hon’ble former Governor Tripura & Haryana and Mr Kamleshwar Patel, Hon’ble Minister Panchayati Raj & Grameen Vikas, Govt of MP.

The exhibition attracted a large number of school/engineering college students of Bhopal during the four-day-long exhibition.