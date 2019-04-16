MCC violation: BJD accuses Odisha CEO of going soft on BJP

Bhubaneswar: A BJD delegation on Tuesday alleged that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha has not taken any action against BJP and other agencies despite repeated violation of norms.

“BJP consistently violated the silence and ban period for the first phase polls and held press meet and gave bytes, but no action has been taken against them,” the delegation alleged.

Likewise, OTV violated the Model Code of Conduct during the previous ban period of the first phase polls, but no action has been taken against it, the delegation stated in a memorandum.

The delegation further said a fake and fabricated intelligence document displayed by BJP in a press meet on March 18 with malicious intent, but no action taken against BJP and its leader.

The ruling party delegation alleged usage of petrol pumps and gas agencies by BJP under instruction from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but there is no 24×7 surveillance of these places by the Election Commission even now.

It also alleged that the hoardings, banners, signage, flexes of BJP-led Union Government programmes have not been removed even now.

The following aspects have been repeatedly raised by the BJD with the CEO, but no action has been undertaken so far in this regard, the delegation said.

In the absence of any action, the thought of a free and fair election is fast becoming a dream and the BJP is freely committing violations on violations, throwing all caution to the wind, it added.

The delegation demanded immediate and strict action in this regard at the earliest.

Another delegation of the BJD moved the CEO demanding strict action against BJP candidate for Puri Lok Sabha Sambit Patra for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The delegation alleged that Patra has been blatantly using Lord Jagannath’s idol and name during his election campaign.

“As per the Model Code of Conduct, candidates shall not ask for votes nor use any religious symbolism or religion-affiliated references to attract voters or influence voters. However, Patra has been blatantly flouting the poll code,” the delegation alleged.

They demanded immediate and strict action against Patra at the earliest for such violations.