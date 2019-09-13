Mayfair Gopalpur celebrates Onam festival in traditional way

Ganjam: Mayfair Palm Beach Resort organised a Friday ‘Onam Special Dinner Buffet’ with Deputy British High Commissioner Bruce Bucknell as a special guest to mark the end of the auspicious festival.

The hotel staff was all decked up in tradition Kerala festive attire’s and the menu showcased the lost recipes of God’s own land – Kerala.

The menu consisted of the ever-popular Pepper rasam, Meer Varuthathu, Mutton Attu curry, Avial, Puttu, Appam with Kerala stew and concluded with coconut payasum and Kesari Bhat.

Saroj Solomon, Resort Manager, Mayfair Palm beach resort said: “We are commemorating the Popular Onam Festival of Kerala, we wanted to surprise our guests with authentic delicacies in a traditional Onam setup.

