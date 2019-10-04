MAYFAIR Executive Director Souvagya Mohapatra conferred Honorary Diploma

Bhubaneswar: Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, the visionary Executive Director of MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts, a highly renowned luxury hotel chain, was conferred with a Honorary Diploma for Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality during the ongoing 39th World Congress of Poets by the World Academy of Arts and Culture (WAAC) held at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and the Kalinga Institute of Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The World Congress of Poets is a very prestigious international event being hosted in India for the third time and this third edition is underway at Bhubaneswar from the 2nd of October till the 6th of October 2019. The World Congress of Poets comes under the auspices of the World Academy of Arts and Culture (WAAC).

The World Congress of Poets was established in 1969 and is a well respected international poetry organisation which is also recognised by UNESCO. It has more than 1200 members from 65 countries across 5 continents. The 3rd edition of the World Congress of Poets also celebrates its Golden Jubilee this year. The World Academy of Arts and Culture (WAAC) and the World Congress of Poets have a long standing tradition of conferring Honorary Diplomas to distinguished and eminent persons who have been influential in being able to bring forth and offer an all around excellent contribution to art, culture, literature and social service.

This was yet another amongst many other distinguished laurels won by Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra. He has succeeded in pioneering new ideas in a novel way while being able to contribute to important issues of tourism.

MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts has always endeavoured and succeeded in contributing to various relevant issues like being involved in social services. MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts also actively keeps contributing in fields of highlighting local art and culture.