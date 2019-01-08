Mayawati welcomes quota, terms it election gimmick

Mayawati welcomes quota
New Delhi/Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati has welcomed Centre’s move on upper caste quota. She, however, termed the decision of the Centre a political gimmick.

Mayawati said the Union Cabinet’s decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the economically weaker sections as an ‘immature’ move by the government.

The BSP chief said the BJP would have taken the decision much earlier for the benefit of the economically weaker sections of the upper category caste.

The Centre on Monday cleared the quota for economically weaker sections of the society.

Political observers maintained that the move of the saffron party is aimed at attracting  upper caste category people to its fold in the upcoming polls. The Lok Sabha polls  are likely to be held in April-May.

