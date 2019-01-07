Mayawati: BJP playing dirty politics through CBI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in dirty politics through CBI.

Mayawati has alleged that it is trying to intimidate and indulging in arm-twisting its political rivals through government agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On the reports that the central investigative agency might question former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the mining scam, the BSP supremo said it is laced with political vendetta.

This is a tactic used for hoodwinking rivals in view of the forthcoming general elections.

Mayawati had reportedly told the 45-year-old Samajwadi Party leader not to be deterred by such conspiracies and instead face them with his head held high.