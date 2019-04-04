Maxxis Tyres Conducts Dealers Meet In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Maxxis India, a sub-company of Maxxis Group, one of the world’s fastest growing tyre companies, conducted its dealer meet in Bhubaneswar.

The meet attended by 55 dealers from entire Odisha state were briefed on Maxxis’s world-class tyre range designed for diverse Indian applications. Apart from existing Maxxis dealers, the meet was attended by prospective dealer partners who were made aware of the company’s growth trajectory in India so far and its future plans.

Commenting on the meet, Mr. Bing-Lin Wu, Retail Sales Head, Maxxis India, said, “The appointment of our first distributor in Odisha last year has been fruitful so far and we have generated a great amount of awareness about the brand in the region. We aim to amplify our presence in the East with strategic business developments. With our vision to be India’s most preferred two-wheeler tyre company, we are fast expanding our presence across major markets. With around 60 dealers in Odisha, we are firming up our ground for the future development in this market.”

The dealers, led by Mr. Aditya VikramDidwania of Bharat Motors (Bharat’s), Maxxis’s distributor for Odisha were introduced to the latest products and solutions offered by Maxxis, including the industry-best 5+1 unconditional warranty with Maxxis 2-wheeler tyres.

Mr. Po-Yu (Jeremy) Hsu, Assistant Vice President, Service, Maxxis India said, “World over, Maxxis Tyres is known for providing benchmarked quality and superior customer service support. India being a growing economy, our impetus is to provide world-class products and services to the burgeoning two-wheeler consumers. The meet gave us a great platform to communicate Maxxis’s highest service quality to our dealer partners.”

To instill their confidence in the product quality, the dealers were taken through the performance results of Maxxis tyres vis-à-vis other brands to demonstrate the superior tube and tyre quality of Maxxis. Additionally, the dealers were also presented the results of durability tests conducted on Maxxis’s in-house tracks to test tyres performance in different conditions.

Maxxis India has been conducting dealers’ meets across their markets since last year and these meets have proved to be a great platform for the company to have direct engagement with the dealers and understanding their needs and expectations. So far, Maxxis India has conducted over 20 such meets across India.

Maxxis India inaugurated their first manufacturing facility in Sanand Gujarat in March 2018 and are targeting to capture a market share of at least 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market within 5 years. India market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top 5 tyre manufactures in the world by 2026. The company has plans to set up 5 more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyre market.