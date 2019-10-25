Maximum deaths occurred in West Bengal, Maharashtra in monsoon rains, floods

New Delhi: Monsoon rains and floods have claimed 2,155 lives in 22 states, Union Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

Over 26 lakh people were affected and the maximum number of deaths occurred in West Bengal and Maharashtra, the officials said.

The maximum number of 430 people died in Maharashtra, followed by 227 in West Bengal in rains, floods and landslides that hit as many as 361 districts in the country.

The officials said 803 people were injured and nearly 20,000 animals lost across the country in the heavy rains and floods. The officials said 2.23 lakh houses were fully damaged and 2.06 lakh houses partially destroyed.