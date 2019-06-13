Matric supplementary examination from July 8 to 14

Cuttack: The Matric supplementary examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will commence from July 8 and will continue till July 14.

This was informed by BSE Secretary Ramashish Hajri in a press meet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Paper II of the State Open School Exams will be conducted from July 8 to 16, the BSE Secretary informed and added that the exams will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am.

While the last date of form fillup for the students appearing for the Matric supplementary exam is June 17, June 18 is slated as the last date for the students appearing for the State Open School Exams.

The first day of the Matric supplementary exam will commence with the Odia paper on July 8, followed by English on July 9, Hindi/Sanskrit on July 10 followed by Math, Science, Social science and Visual art/Practical exam respectively.

While the timing of all the papers will be the same, the Mathematics exam will be conducted from 9 am to 11.45 am.

The BSE Secretary further added that the Vocational exam will be conducted on their respective schools from July 24 to 29.

Similarly, the open school time table read:

English paper on July 8, Odia on July 9, Math on July 10, Social science on July 11, Science on July 12, Painting on July 13, Painting practical on July 14, followed by Home science, Home science practical paper on July 15 and 16 respectively.

Notably, the results of the annual Matric examination was announced on May 21 with a pass percentage of 70.78.