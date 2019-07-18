Match-box laden truck catches fire in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A moving matchbox-laden truck caught on fire near Chhatabar on the National Highway 16 under the Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak late last night.

However, no casualty was reported in the accident as the driver of the truck managed to get out of the vehicle.

According to sources, the mishap occurred between 11.30 pm to midnight while the ill-fated truck was en route to West Bengal from Tamil Nadu. The vehicle suddenly caught fire. Spotting the flames and the smoke, the driver of the vehicle alighted from the vehicle immediately.

On being informed, local police along with fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of ordeal. However, the load of flammable items had reduced the truck to ashes by then.

The exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the accident, sources said.