Mastermind in Amit Dhala murder case arrested

Jharsuguda: Police on Thursday arrested the mastermind behind plotting the murder of Amit Dhala, leader of an anti-social gang, in Jharsuguda’s Brajarajnagar.

Santosh Biswal alias Jitu is said to the mastermind of the crime. He was forwarded to court today.

Earlier, four persons were arrested in connection with the murder. The arrested were Sandip Kumar Singh (25), Yadav alias Okil Ray (22), Gurmeet alias Ramesh Paikray (30) and Md. Shahbaz (28). Four country-made guns, 20 rounds of live ammunition and bikes were seized from their possession.

According to sources, miscreants opened fire at Dhala near Brajarajnagar old bus stand on June 24. He sustained bullet injuries on his chest and stomach and succumbed at the hospital.

During the investigation, Brajrajnagar Police came to know that the murder was a fallout of past enmity between two gangs of anti-social headed by Amit and Jitu.

