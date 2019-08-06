Massive rock slides onto railway tracks in Koraput

Koraput: The movement of a DMU train was disrupted for a while after a huge rock slid onto the railway tracks at Dumuriput in Sunabeda of Koraput district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, Vishakhapatnam-Koraput DMU train was on its way to Koraput from Rayagada when a massive rock slid onto its tracks near Dumuriput-Damanjodi.

While panic gripped the passengers after the falling of the rock, one bogie of the train suffered minor damage. However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

After halting for a while, the train started moving towards the destination, sources added.