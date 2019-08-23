Massive plantation drive launched inside Rourkela Steel Plant premises

Rourkela: The drive to plant one lakh saplings inside Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) premises in the year 2019 commenced with Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO planting a ‘Pipal’ sapling at ‘Banani,’ the new afforestation site developed near the New Plate Mill on 22nd August.

Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, GM Incharge (Projects) as well as all the General Managers and Heads of Departments present on the occasion planted saplings at the site.

Around 500 saplings of different species like Pipal, Neem, Karanja, Bela, Krushna Chuda, Arjuna, Jamun, Harida, Bahada,Kanchana, Teak etc were planted at ‘Banani’.

Similar plantation programmes would be carried out in different sites in and around New Hot Strip Mill, Ore Bedding and Blending Plant, Traffic and Raw Material, SSSY and other areas in the near future.

The plantation drive has been launched by the Civil Engineering Services department in association with Environment Engineering Department to create a Green Belt inside the Plant.