Indore: A massive fire has broken out at the Golden Hotel in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

As per reports, fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

Soon after spotting the blaze people present inside the hotel were immediately evacuated by emergency personnel.

The reason for the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported as yet, sources said.