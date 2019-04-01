Massive fire breaks out at Cuttack market complex

Cuttack: Property worth lakhs were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Arcade market complex in Dargah Bazaar in Cuttack today.

However, no loss of lives has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the mishap occurred at around 4 am today when the fire erupted from the fourth floor of the market complex.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames after hours of ordeal. The Chief Fire Officer also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. The amount of property damaged in the fire will be estimated only after a detailed investigation, fire department personnel informed.