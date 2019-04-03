Mass resignation by Congress leaders in Bolangir

Bolangir: In another huge jolt to Congress ahead of the 2019 elections, several eminent Congress leaders of Bolangir district tendered mass resignation from the party today.

The leaders who resigned from the party are Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Laxman Meher, former district Congress president Bhagaban Bagarti, Deogaon block chairperson Reena Meher, former chairperson of Bolangir Municipality Pradeep Sahu, former district Congress legal cell chairman Prabin Mishra, former Vice-president DCC Bolangir Radhakanta Nayak, Janmaye Sahu, Mahendra Jal and Pradyumna Kumar Mishra.

According to sources, the senior leaders resigned from the party citing discontent with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Narasingha Mishra over various decisions being taken by him.

The leaders, who tendered mass resignation today, have also levelled allegations that Mishra failed at his responsibilities as an opposition leader and used to torture other party workers, sources added.