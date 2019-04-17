Masood Azhar issue heading towards settlement: China

Beijing: The issue of blacklisting Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar at the UN panel is heading towards settlement, China has said on Wednesday.

Beijing has, however, asked the US not to force through its own resolution on the matter.

Meanwhile, China has rubbished the report that the US,UK and France have asked it to lift the technical hold on Azhar by April 23.

Media reports said China was asked by the above mentioned countries to abide their advise or else they will move a formal resolution for discussion on the issue at the UN Security Council.

It is worthwhile to note that China has not changed its position on the issue of listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. China’s position remains unchanged, reports said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said here they are having communication with relevant parties and the matter is moving towards settlement.