Mary Kom wins Best Asian Female Athlete award

New Delhi: Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom bagged the Best Female Asian Athlete Award in a ceremony organised by Asian Sportswriters Union (AIPS Asia) in Malaysia.

Mary Kom, the 36-year old flyweight boxer, and South Korea footballer Son Heung-Min have been named the Best Asian Female and Male Athletes respectively. The Qatar men’s football team and the Japan women’s football team have been named as the best teams in Asia.

Notably, Mary Kom is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in seven World Championships – the most recent of which was a gold medal in November 2018.

Mary Kom has plenty of honours to her name. She is the only women athlete in history to have won six world boxing championships and also won the gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Games event.