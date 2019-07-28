Mary Kom bags gold in President’s Cup

Labuan Bajo: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom claimed the gold medal in the 23rd President’s Cup, asserting her supremacy in a lop-sided 51kg bout final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia today.

The Olympic bronze medallist pugilist decimated Australian April Franks 5-0.

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May. Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title last year in Delhi, will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.