Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched in India

Business
By pragativadinewsservice
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched its much-awaited Mini-SUV S-PRESSO for an introductory price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The S-PRESSO is conceptualized and designed in India for India and the world and will be sold countrywide through the ARENA retail network.

The S-Presso is packed with more than 10 safety features and is compliant with all safety regulations. There are 6 variants on offer and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be available in six variants across six colour options and the only engine on offer is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol motor.

To be sold through the carmaker’s Arena dealerships, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be available in six colour options — Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Solid Sizzle Orange and Pearl Starry Blue.

Below are the variant-wise price details (ex-showroom) of Maruti Suzuki S Presso:

  • S-Presso Std – Rs 3.69 lakh
  • S-Presso LXi – Rs 4.05 lakh
  • S-Presso VXi – Rs 4.24 lakh
  • S-Presso VXi AGS – Rs 4.67 lakh
  • S-Presso VXi+ – Rs 4.48 lakh
  • S-Presso VXi+ AGS – Rs 4.91 lakh

Powering Maruti Suzuki S Presso is a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine that delivers 68 hp and 90 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and has an option for an AGS (Auto Gear Shift).

So far as dimensions are concerned, Maruti Suzuki S Presso is 3,565 mm long. It has a width of 1,520 mm. Its wheelbase is 2,380 mm. The height of Std and LXi variants is 1,549 mm and VXi and VXi+ trims is 1,564 mm. The new S-Presso will rival against Renault Kwid facelift, Datsun Redi-Go and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

pragativadinewsservice
1 of 68