Martyred Odia jawan’s mortal remains to arrive in Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of martyred Odia jawan Ajit Sahoo, who was martyred in J&K on June 17, is likely to reach Odisha tomorrow.

This was informed by Dhenkanal District Emergency Officer, Shashank Mishra on Wednesday evening.

Mishra further informed that the mortal remains of the slain Odia Jawan, which was scheduled to arrive in the state today, has been delayed due to some technical glitches in the flight.

According to reports, Ajit’s body will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport here tomorrow. From here his mortal remains will be taken to his native place Badasuala village in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district.

The last rites will be performed with complete state honours. The district administration has made all arrangements for the last rites of the martyred jawan.