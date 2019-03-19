Martyred CRPF Jawan Pradeep Panda conferred Kirti Chakra

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously) to Odia CRPF constable Pradip Kumar Panda for different counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The award was received by Panda’s wife at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Panda, a native of Liploi village in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district in Odisha, was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on December 31 last year.

Kovind also conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously) to Sepoy Vijay Kumar of Indian Army, for different counter-terrorist operations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides, ‘Uttam Yudh Seva Medal’ was conferred to Lieutenant General Anil Kumar Bhatt for the successful conduct of counter-terrorist operations under him in Jammu & Kashmir.

Lists of awardees