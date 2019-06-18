Married woman succumbs to burnt injuries, kins cry foul play

Keonjhar: Family members of a married woman, who succumbed to burn injuries at Anandpur hospital, have alleged that she was set on fire by husband in Koilipala village under Mahuladiha police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased woman, identified as Liza, was married to Prafulla Nayak a year ago.

According to sources, Liza was admitted to a hospital in Anandpur late last night with grievous burnt injuries. While the circumstances that led to her being charred was unknown, it was learnt that she sustained burn injuries while a fair was on in the village.

She succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following this, the deceased woman’s family members have levelled allegations that she was set ablaze by her husband. They alleged that he poured petrol on her and later set her on fire. The complainant stated that Prafulla took Liza out of her parental home on the pretext of visiting the fair but later Liza was found with burnt injuries.

They also alleged that, prior to her death, the woman reportedly named her husband behind the incident. According to the allegations, Liza was disliked by her in-laws and stayed mostly with her parents following her marriage.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, an investigation into the same is underway, sources said.