Married woman found hanging in well in Angul, kin cry foul

Angul: A married woman was found hanging in a well at Madhapur village under Bantala police limits in Angul district on Friday.

After Bantala police received information about the incident, they reached the spot along with a scientific team and launched a probe into the incident. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, family members of the deceased woman have alleged murder by in-laws. However, the exact cause behind the death of the woman will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, police sources added.