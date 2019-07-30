Married woman found hanging in Cuttack; kin cry murder

Cuttack: A married woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at Bilipada village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Purnima, wife of Bikala Mantri of Bilipada village.

Meanwhile, Purnima’s family members alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws for dowry.

The deceased’s father lodged a complaint with Banki police in this regard. In his complaint, he alleged that his daughter was harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

Based on the statement, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.