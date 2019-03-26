Married woman commits suicide in Deogarh village

Deogarh: A married woman committed suicide allegedly by consuming poison over a family dispute at Begunianali village under Reamal police limits in Deogarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Pratima (30) wife of Rasananda Majhi of Begunianali village.

According to sources, the duo had an argument over some issue yesterday. The argument took an ugly turn when Pratima consumed poison to end her life.

Though Pratima was rushed to the Deogarh district headquarters hospital, she died while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and launched a probe into the matter.