Married woman charred to death in Dhenkanal village, kin cry ‘murder’

Dhenkanal: A married woman was charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Kathakumpa village under Rasol police limits in Dhenkanal district today. The deceased has been identified as Jema Sahu.

According to reports, Jema had tied the nuptial knot with Amar Sahu of Kathakumpa village here 11 years ago. Amar usually stays out of the state for work and sometimes come home. During this, the family enters into frequent quarrels which are solved amicably each time.

Sources said, Amar had come home on September 7 and there was a feud in the family over some issue. However, last evening when Amar was talking to other villagers, suddenly they noticed thick smoke billowing out of his house and rushed inside.

After opening the door they found Jema on fire and doused the flame with water. She was then taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but she succumbed on the way. Following this, they returned home, sources added.

When Jema’s parents came to know about the incident, they lodged a complaint with Rasol Police alleging that their daughter has been murdered by her husband, who doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

On the basis of the statement, Rasol police reached the spot along with a scientific team, seized the body for post-mortem and arrested Amar.

A case (106/19) has been registered and further investigation is underway into the incident, sources in the police informed.