Married woman burnt alive in Cuttack

Cuttack: A married woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over dowry in Sisua village of Salepur block here on Saturday night.

The matter came to light after the deceased Gitanjali Behera’s (21) father Gurucharan Sahu lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

As per the complaint, Gurucharan has alleged that Gitanjali was physically and mentally tortured by her in-laws for failing to fulfill dowry demand.

Based on the complaint, police have launched a probe into the matter.  Further investigation into the matter is underway.

