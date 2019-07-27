Married man held for raping differently-abled girl in Ganjam

Ganjam: A married man was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old differently-abled girl at Patrapur under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the victim was alone in her home while her parents and brother had gone to their farmland. Taking this opportunity, the accused entered their house and raped the girl.

Meanwhile, the parents and brother of the victim reached the house and caught hold of the accused. Later, they lodged a complaint at Jarada police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The medical examination of the victim and the accused was conducted today. The accused will be forwarded to court tomorrow, inspector-in-charge Mrutyumjay Swain said.