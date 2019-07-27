Marooned Mahalaxmi Express: NDRF boats, IAF choppers rescue 500 passengers

Mumbai: The NDRF boats and IAF choppers rescued over 500 passengers from marooned Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur on Saturday, officials said.

Media reports said 500 people, including 9 pregnant women and children, were rescued so far.

According to CPRO, Central Railway, 700 passengers are on-board the Mahalaxmi Express from Kolhapur to Mumbai which is stranded near Ulhasnagar and Wangni near Badlapur after tracks got submerged due to torrential rain.

Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, said: “We request all passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to deboard the train. The train is in a safe place. The staff, RPF and local police are in the train to look after your well-being. Please wait for further advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities.”

Life in Maharashtra has come to a standstill after heavy rains lashed the coastal state two days ago and the downpour continues.