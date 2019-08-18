Marnus Labuschagne becomes first-ever concussion substitute as Steve Smith ruled out of Lord’s Test

New Delhi: Australia All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne became the first cricketer in International Cricket to be used as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Marnus Labuschagne replaced Steve Smith on Day 5 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s after the latter was ruled out of action. Smith had copped a severe blow to his neck on Day 4 of the Test from a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer.

Labuschagne has been approved as Smith’s replacement after Australia applied for a concussion substitute, which was introduced to International Cricket on August 1st.

The former Australia batsman was batting on 80 when the bouncer hit him on his neck. Smith fell on the ground straightaway as the players and the team doctor rushed to his help. But fortunately, Smith stood up and walked off the field without any help. He remarkably came out to bat again after a while and scored 12 more runs before being dismissed.

As per the report, he had a good night’s sleep but woke with a headache and feeling of grogginess. Smith will undergo a precautionary scan on his neck on Sunday.

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of the second Ashes Test. Marnus Labuschagne has been confirmed as his concussion replacement.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/ienFwUpInK — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2019

Marnus Labuschagne comes in as Smith’s replacement, marking the first use of a concussion substitute in International Cricket. Under new regulations that came into effect on August 1st, Labuschagne is allowed to bat and bowl despite being a substitute.

