Marathwada worst hit following dry spell in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Dry spell continues to wreak havoc in Maharashtra with barely 5 per cent water stock left in Marathwada as there is no rain since 2017.

Reports said the area only has 5.5 per cent water stock left in its reservoirs. The biggest dam in the area, Jayakwadi Dam, has also dried up.

Official sources in Aurangabad district collectorate said the last round of rainfall in Aurangabad was in August 2017.The area received 62 per cent rainfall, the sources added.

Nine major reservoirs in Marathwada have just 0.7 per cent water stock left in them.

These reservoirs are Paithan, Manjara, Yeldari, Siddeshwar, Majalgaon, Lower Terna, Lower Manar, Sina Kolegaon and Lower Dudhana. Lowe Manar is the only reservoir with 20.63 water stock in it.

The Maharashtra government has declared 151 tehsils across 26 districts as drought hit. Among these eight districts of Marathwada are the worst hit.

The authorities have pressed into service 2,000 tankers to provide drinking water in the nearby villages. State Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan said that the extreme scarcity of water is a result of less rainfall.