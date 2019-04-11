Maoists trigger IED blast near booth in Maharashtra, no casualties

Mumbai: Maoists triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on Thursday while voting for the Lok Sabha poll was underway.

No casualties were reported, a police official said.

The IED blast took place around 10:30 am in Waghezari area, around 150 metres from the polling booth.

The blast occurred when the voters were standing in queues to exercise their franchise, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade of Gadchiroli said all polling and police personnel are safe. There are no casualties in the incident, he added.

The Naxals had detonated an IED at Gatta Jambia village in Etapalli tehsil of the district when a polling party was moving towards polling stations on Wednesday.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the incident.

Police officials said Naxals were trying to disrupt the poll process and create a fear psychosis among the villagers. But, they have turned up in large numbers by defying their diktat, they added.